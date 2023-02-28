‘Laughy’ Murdered in Trelawny

Thirty-year-old Jamie Anderson, otherwise called ‘Laughy’ of Kettering district in Duncans, Trelawny was shot and killed by gunmen along the Duncans Main Road in the parish on Sunday, February 26.
Reports by the Falmouth police are that about 8:45pm, Anderson was walking along a section of the Duncans Main Road, when he was pronounced upon by unknown assailants and shot multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Anderson was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.