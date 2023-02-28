Portmore Security Guard Dies after Falling from Moving Vehicle

A Portmore Security Guard died at hospital from injuries he sustained after falling from a moving vehicle along the Portmore Toll Road in St Catherine, on Tuesday morning, February 28.
He has been identified as 27-year-old Nathaniel Johnson, security guard of 2 West in Greater Portmore.
Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that about 6:45am, Johnson was among other passengers travelling on a public passenger bus along the Portmore Toll Road, when he started to complain of feeling ill.
He told passengers that he was in need of fresh air, and proceeded to open the bus door, and immediately collapsed and fell from the moving vehicle.
He sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died whilst been treated.