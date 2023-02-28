Common-Law-Couple Charged with Lottery Scamming in St James

The St James police have arrested and charged a Common-Law-Couple during an operation carried out in Anchovy,St James on Tuesday morning, for their alleged involvements in Lottery Scamming.
Facing charges of Possession of Identity Information and Possession of Access Device are 30-year-old Kenor Francis and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Chantelle Reid, Sales Representatives , and both of Anchovy in St James.
Reports are that between the hours of 4:30am, to 9:00am, the police carried out an operation at a house occupied by the Common-Law-Couple and seized a lap top and cellphones containing names, addresses, banking information, credit card information and telephone numbers of persons living overseas.
The police say they also searched a garbage bag at the house where they further discovered a composition notebook along with overseas Visa Debit Cards and several Lead Sheets.
The couple were taken into custody, questioned and subsequently charged.