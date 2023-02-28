Man Shot and Killed Along River Bay Road, in Montego Bay

The Barnett Street police has not yet released the identity of a man who was shot and killed by gunmen along River Bay, Road in St James, on Monday, February 27.
So far the deceased is said to be the son of a popular sound system operator in Montego Bay.
Reports are that about 6:30pm, the now deceased was at a location along River Bay Road when he was ambushed and shot to death, by armed men.
The police were summoned and upon arrival the now deceased was discovered lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.
One investigator related that the deceased is a known violent producer who has been under the police radar in the past, and has also been charged with gun related charges.