Indecom Investigating Fatal Shooting of Security Guard in Negril, Westmoreland

The Independent Commission of Investigations has commenced a probe into the police fatal shooting of a security guard, and the shooting and wounding of another, in Negril, Westmoreland on Monday morning, February 27.
The dead security guard has been identified as 25-year-old Dellon Harding, while his 28-year-old colleague who was also shot and injured in the incident, is presently still at hospital in critical condition.
Reports are that about 4:30am, a team of officers attached to the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Unit (C-TOC) were on operation in Negril, when they allegedly mistakenly opened fire on the two security guards who are employed to Secure World, and were on duty at the Sunshine Plaza.
Both Harding and the other man received multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Savanna la mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead and his colleague treated at hospital and admitted in critical condition.
INDECOM is asking members of the public who may have witnessed the shooting or can provide information to immediately send photos or videos to INDECOM Official WhatsApp number at (876) 553-5555