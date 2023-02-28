Hanover Security Guard Shot to Death along Strand Street in Montego Bay

Hanover Security Guard Shot to Death to Death: A security guard who resides at Bamboo district in Hanover, was shot and killed by a lone gunman along Strand Street in downtown Montego Bay, on Monday afternoon.
He has been identified as 42-year-old Duane Russell of Bamboo District in Hopewell, Hanover.
Reports are that about 2:30pm, Russell who is employed as a security officer to a premises in Spring Gardens, St James, when to Montego Bay to purchase items, when he was ambushed and shot by a lone gunman along Strand Street.
Russell died on the spot, while the gunman escaped from the area on foot.
The scene was processed and Russell’s body was removed to morgue for post mortem examination.