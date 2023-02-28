Indecom Investigating Fatal Shooting of a Farmer in St James

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into the police fatal shooting of a farmer in Garlands, St James on Sunday.
He has been identified as 64-year-old Donald Green, a farmer of Garlands district.
Reports by the police are that on Sunday, lawmen carried out an operation in Garlands community in search of wanted men, but came under heavy gunfire when they tried to gain entry to a premises.
The lawmen reported that they returned the fire and a group of men were seen running from a house.
When the shooting subsided, one man who was later identified as Green was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds , and a Glock pistol was taken from him.
The wounded man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.