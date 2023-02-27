“Andem” Charged Following Firearm and Ammunition Seizure

Twenty-one- year old Joel Bailey otherwise called ‘Andem’ of Wellington Street in West Kingston was charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition following a police operation in the parish on Friday, February 24.
Reports are that about 10:30 p.m. lawmen were on an operation along Wellington Street when they visited a business establishment. Upon their arrival, a man was seen running from the building. He was accosted and searched and a Raven .25 pistol along with five 9 mm cartridges were found in his possession.
Bailey was taken into custody and subsequently charged with the seizure.