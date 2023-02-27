Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Manchester, Two Men in Custody

Two men are in custody following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition during a Motor Vehicle Check-Point Operation on Java main road, Asia, Manchester on Sunday, February 26.
Reports from the Asia Police are that about 10:20 p.m., a Honda Fit motorcar with two men aboard was signaled to stop and the driver complied. The vehicle and its occupants were searched; a one strap black bag containing one .38 revolver along with three .38 cartridges was taken from the vehicle.
The men were subsequently arrested. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.