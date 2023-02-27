Jada Kingdom Links up with Scrptiid on their new single “On My Way “Bringing the Heat to Dance Floors Everywhere!

“On My Way “is performed by the talented Jada Kingdom, whose dynamic vocals are perfectly matched with Scrptiid solid melodies to spice up the track’s pulsating beat. The song is a celebration of life, love, and music, and it embodies the spirit of the dancehall and afrobeat genres, which are known for their infectious energy and joyful vibes.
This new release is a testament to the talent and creativity of the producers, artists, and musicians behind the dancehall and afro caribbean scene, who continue to push the boundaries of modern music.
“On my Way “ by Jada Kingdom & Scrptiid ; is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. Fans of the genre, as well as anyone who loves to dance and enjoy great music, are encouraged to check it out and add it to their playlists. For more information, or to schedule an interview with the artist or producer, please contact us on our website https://scrptiid.com.
The song is a perfect blend of the distinctive rhythms and beats of both dancehall and afrobeat music, with an infectious hook that will have listeners singing along in no time. The upbeat tempo, catchy lyrics, and rhythmic melodies make it impossible to resist dancing.
SPOTIFY PROFILE URL
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5uh7k2ooXAJNRxheolagV4?si=9gDsiu6kSlKmB0 B90f7MGg
INSTAGRAM LINK
https://www.instagram.com/scrptiid/channel/
FACEBOOK LINK
https://www.facebook.com/iamscrptiid
YOUTUBE LINK
https://www.youtube.com/@iamscrptiidvevo7197/featured
TIKTOK HANDLE
https://www.tiktok.com/@scrptiid
TWITTER LINK
