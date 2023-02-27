Human Remains Found in Bushes in St Elizabeth

The skeleton remains of a man were discovered in the Flagaman district, St. Elizabeth on Saturday.
The remains are believed to be that of 34-year-old farmer, Chase Parchment of Flagaman, who had been reported missing to the police from January 2, 2022.
According to reports, a resident found the body in bushes in the area at around 5:00 pm and alerted the police.
When the police arrived, they discovered the deceased dressed in blue trousers, a grey hoodie, and black shoes.
The police found a grey backpack containing clothing and a voter identification card belonging to the victim at the scene.
The scene was processed, and the remains removed to the morgue.