Female Killed in Fatal Collision on Old Harbour Road

A woman was killed and two others injured after a Nissan Tiida motor car collided with a truck on Old Harbour Road, St Catherine around 8:00pm Sunday.
According to reports, the truck was traveling from Old Harbour toward Spanish Town when a black Mercedes Benz overtook a line of traffic.
This cause a Nissan Tiida in the opposite lane to swerve out of the way of the Benz, before the driver lost control of the vehicle, picked up a skid, and then spun around, colliding with the truck.
One female passenger was pinned in the car. She was removed and taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The other two passengers have been hospitalized.