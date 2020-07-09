Trelawny Police Release the Identity of Vendor Shot and Killed in Falmouth Market

The Falmouth Police have released the identity of a clothes vendor who was shot and killed by a lone gunman, at the Falmouth Market, in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Wednesday afternoon, July 9.

He has been identified as 51-year-old Wayne Reid, a vendor of Church Street in Lucea, Hanover.

Reports by the police are that, shortly after 8:30 am, on Wednesday, Reid drove to the Bend-Down market in Falmouth where he sells clothing items each week. On reaching the location, he got involved in an argument with a female at the market, who he accused of taking away his spot.

The argument developed into a physical confrontation, and several other vendors rushed in and separate both parties, resulting in the female leaving the area, but not before threatening to kill Reid.

About 12:30 pm, Wednesday afternoon, Reid was busy selling items when a man posing as a customer walked across the Falmouth transportation centre compound, went to a nearby fence, and called out to Reid, informing him that he wanted to purchase an item.

Unaware of the danger, Reid walked over to the man who immediately pulled a handgun and opened fire hitting him in his upper body. The gunman then ran from the scene and made his escape.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Reid was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A search has since been launched for the female and the gunman.