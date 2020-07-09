Hanover Taxi Operator Arrested For Stealing His Girlfriend’s Service Pistol, Ordered To Pay $450,000 Or Serve 2-Years

A Hanover taxi operator who was arrested by the Lucea Police during the month of June of 2019, for stealing his girlfriend’s service pistol, and found guilty on his last appearance before the Sandy Bay Resident Magistrate Court, was ordered to pay $450,000,00 or serve two-years behind bars, when he came back for sentencing a few days ago.

The accused, Mervin Jarrett otherwise called ‘Kids Meal’ of New Mills community in Hopewell, Hanover, had been given a $250,000 bail after being arrested for the incident, but he was recently found guilty after being out on bail for several months.

Reports are that between June 15 and 16 of last year, Jarrett who shared an intimate relationship with the female security officer, reportedly slept at her home in Hopewell, and stole her service pistol.

The woman made a report to the police and Jarrett who denied stealing the weapon, was taken into custody and charged in connection with the missing gun. He made several appearances in the Hanover Parish Court after which he was granted bail.

Further reports are that while the investigation were ongoing, Jarrett went back and confessed to his girlfriend, to stealing the firearm, which he also returned to her.

The female again contacted the police and made another report, that Jarrett had returned the stolen weapon, and he was again taken into custody and officially charged for larceny of firearm.

Reports are that he appeared in Court on over a week ago without Legal representation, and was informed by the Judge to return with his lawyer, but upon his return to court, Justice Sharon Barnes, found him guilty on the charges.

Mckoy’s News learnt that he has still not posted the fine, and if the $450,000,00 is not paid, he will have to spend the next two years behind bars.