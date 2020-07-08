Michael Belnavis: Mayor of St Ann’s Bay resigns

Michael Belnavis has resigned as Mayor of St Ann’s Bay and Chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation (SAMC).

The letter of resignation was delivered Wednesday, July 8, to the CEO of the SAMC) Rovel Morris. The letter, dated Tuesday, July 7, said the resignation took effect immediately.

It came a day before the monthly meeting of the SAMC set for Thursday, July 9.

It is expected that Deputy Mayor Sydney Stewart will take the chair at the meeting.

Some media houses had reported that the Mayor resigned at the weekend. The resignation comes days after Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillors called for the Mayor’s resignation. The JLP controls 11 of the 16 Council divisions, with the PNP in the other 5.