Candlelight Vigil for Clunis

Superintendent Leon Clunis
Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), along with family members, friends and well-wishers of the late Superintendent of Police Leon Clunis will be hosting a candlelight vigil at the National Police Academy, Twickenham Park in St. Catherine, starting at 6 this evening, July 8.

Mr Clunis was one of four policemen shot and injured during an operation to arrest wanted men, in Horizon Park, St Catherine on June 12. Two officers died at the scene. They were: Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton. Supt Clunis succumbed in hospital, June 30, to gunshot wounds.

The other policeman shot is a district constable who was admitted to hospital.

