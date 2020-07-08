DPP’s Contract Extended for 3 More Years

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he has recommended a three-year extension of the tenure of the current Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Paula Llewellyn.

He made the disclosure during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday (July 8) from the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre in Kingston.

After serving as DPP for the past 12 years, Ms. Llewellyn will reach the retirement age of 60 in September.

Earlier this week the Leader of the Opposition,, Dr Peter Phillips stated that he would not support the continuation of  Ms Llewellyn in the office of DPP, beyond the end of her present contract.

But Mr. Holness said that in making the recommendation for the extension to the Governor-General “we paid attention to the considerations and concerns by the Leader of the Opposition, and after consultation and deliberations internally and with the Governor-General, we decided to extend her term of service for another three years”.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the ability of the DPP.

