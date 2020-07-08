Man Charged Under the Firearms Act Following Dispute on Construction Site in St. Ann

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St. Ann Police charged 29-year-old Ryan Peart, a mason of Gully Street, Golden Grove in St. Ann, with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and Assault at Common Law following an incident on a construction site in Golden Grove, St. Ann on Sunday, May 31.

Reports are that Peart and another man were working on a construction site when a dispute developed between them. Peart left the site and returned with a firearm which he used to hit the man in the chest before threatening to kill the man. The incident was reported to the Police and Peart arrested and charged on Tuesday, July 07.

His court date is being finalised.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....