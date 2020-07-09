Police Seize Illegal Gun at Premises Where Man was Murdered, in Clarendon

The May Pen police in Clarendon say they have recovered an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition at a premises where a man was shot and killed by gunmen in Thompson Town, Clarendon, on Tuesday night, July 7.

The murdered victim has been identified as 30-year-old Vincent Williams, a labourer of Windsor Road, also in Thompson Town, Clarendon.

Reports by the May Pen police are that shortly after 11 pm, Williams was standing inside his yard when he was ambushed by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The police were summoned by relatives of the deceased who heard the gunshots, and upon their arrival, Williams was discovered sufferings from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The lawmen then carried out a search of the premises which led to the discovery of a Lorcin 9mm pistol, fitted with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition.

