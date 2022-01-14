Traffic Diversion to be Effected Along Free Town to Alley main Road Clarendon due to Collapsed Culvert

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the Free Town to Alley main road in the vicinity of the Monymusk Glades Housing Scheme in Clarendon has been closed. The corridor has been closed due to a collapsed culvert. The culvert which was made from plastic was burnt by vandals.

Resulting from the closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Lionel Town towards Alley or Rocky Point will have to make a left turn through the Monymusk Glades Housing Scheme, exiting onto the main road to Alley or Rocky Point. The reverse obtains for motorists travelling in the opposite direction.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs posted along the corridor during the period of works.

