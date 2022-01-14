“Big Things” for Chucky Serious

Recording artiste Chucky Serious is all about enjoying the good things in life, with his latest single aptly titled “Big Things.” The track is produced by Big and Serious Ent and is set to be released on Friday January 13th.

“The song is about doing big things, talking about making money, coming from nothing to becoming successful in whatever you do, living a lavish lifestyle. It’s all about inspiring people to do bigger and better things in life no matter what the situation they might be in, focusing on your dreams,” he explained about the song’s meaning. The artiste is anticipating that the song will be very well received, with positive feedback coming from all around.

“My hope for this song is for it to do big things as the song title says, crossing over to the mainstream and opening new doors for Dancehall and Reggae music in the future,” the artiste expressed. The track will be featured on a forthcoming EP, also to be titled “Big Things”.

Currently living in Switzerland, Chucky Serious is a well-rounded artiste who, along with being a musician, is also a producer and an entrepreneur.

“Big Things is also a clothing line with different merchandise that I produce through my company, Mel’Art Creation,” he stated.

Although across the globe, he has still managed to stay connected to his Jamaican roots, working with artistes such as Aidonia, who he appeared with on a song titled “Tik Tok” which was featured on the Black Alps riddim. He also released his song “Wet Wet” in 2020.

“Here in Europe, the music scene is huge, as there are so many neighboring countries that give many opportunities in the music industry,” he said.

In addition to the new EP, Chucky Serious has a host of other projects lined up for the year, which are being fine-tuned and prepared for releases in the coming months.

“Big Things” will be made available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.