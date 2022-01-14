Gunman Disarmed by Licensed Firearm Holder, But Escaped with License Firearm

A dismal confrontation between a lone gunman and a licensed firearm holder in St Catherine, on Wednesday, January 11, resulted in the licensed firearm holder managing to disarm his attacker, but was also stabbed and relieved of licensed firearm.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 8:15pm, the licensed firearm holder was ambushed and held at gunpoint along a section of Coghiel Road in Ewarton, St Catherine.

He managed to overpower his attacker and relieve him of a shotgun, but was stabbed with a scissors in the process.

He also reached for his licensed firearm and shot at the gunman, who managed to wrestle away his licensed firearm and fled the scene.

The matter was reported to the police by the wounded man, who was rushed to hospital after handing over the shotgun he took from his attacker.

A search has since been launched for the gunman.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com