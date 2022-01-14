Gunman Disarmed by Licensed Firearm Holder, But Escaped with License Firearm

A dismal confrontation between a lone gunman and a licensed firearm holder in St Catherine, on Wednesday, January 11, resulted in the licensed firearm holder managing to disarm his attacker, but was also stabbed and relieved of licensed firearm.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 8:15pm, the licensed firearm holder was ambushed and held at gunpoint along a section of Coghiel Road in Ewarton, St Catherine.

He managed to overpower his attacker and relieve him of a shotgun, but was stabbed with a scissors in the process.

He also reached for his licensed firearm and shot at the gunman, who managed to wrestle away his licensed firearm and fled the scene.

The matter was reported to the police by the wounded man, who was rushed to hospital after handing over the shotgun he took from his attacker.

A search has since been launched for the gunman.