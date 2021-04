Dancehall veteran Spragga Benz has revealed that a television series to the hit Jamaican flick, Top Shattas, is in the works.

However, the production will not be directly linked to the original movie. The cast members will reprise their role in the series.

There have been talks about a follow-up to the Shottas movie for some time.

But Spragga notes that due to legal wranglings, the focus remains on the tv series.

It’s not yet known when the series will premiere.

Filming has already begun, with some eight episodes already completed.

The original Shottas is a 2002 Jamaican crime film about two young men who participate in organized crime in Kingston and Miami. It stars Ky-Mani Marley, Spragga Benz, Paul Campbell and the late Louie Rankin and was written and directed by Cess Silvera.