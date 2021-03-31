Texts Reveal that Khanice was Being Warned about Mechanic Robert Fowler

According to Khanice’s mother, Eunice Chambers she was not comfortable with her daughter speaking to the mechanic, she stated that Robert made advances at her daughter before however, she rejected him, telling him that she doesn’t like him in that way.

Khanice’s boyfriend also begged her not to make friend with Robert and told her “I don’t like this Robert person”, he showed text between himself and Khanice going back and forth on the matter. According to Khanice, Robert taking her to work would be much safer than taking a taxi

Roberts was charged on Tuesday for the murder of Khanice a day after he confessed, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey the charges were delayed because the police were waiting on Robert to obtain a lawyer which is his right.

Amidst all the revelations Khanice’s boyfriend earlier shut down rumours about her having an affair with Robert.

