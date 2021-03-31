Steve Harvey to host Verzuz battle between Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s popular virtual music series Verzuz, which was recently sold to Triller, has revealed the lineup for the next three battles.

First up, the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire will face off on April 4 Easter Sunday, and the livestream event will be hosted by Steve Harvey.

As previously reported, Verzuz, the popular live stream music event, has become a music industry staple since the pandemic began.

Beginning as a way to share and celebrate musical legacies with fans, what started as Instagram Live events has become a huge live streaming platform that Triller Network has now acquired.

From Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle to Brandy vs. Monica, Verzuz has hosted many iconic “battles” between music legends and broke multiple records in the process.

