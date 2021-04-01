Portmore Mechanic Charged with the Murder of 20-Year-Old Khanice Jackson

Investigators in Portmore, St Catherine, have charged 50-year-old mechanic, Robert Fowler, with the murder of 20-year-old Accounting Clerk, Khanice Jackson.

Clarke was charged with the murder on Tuesday, March 30, and is scheduled to appear in Court on April 9.

Reports are that the accused picked up Jackson outside her home along Manchester Avenue, last Wednesday, March 24, and while he was in the process of transporting her to work, he informed her that he had left a piece of tool that he needed to work with, at Bowla’s Motoring World.

He then drove to his home, allegedly to pick up the piece of tool, and somehow managed to force the young woman into his house between the hours of 7:00 am, to 9:00 am.

He then, allegedly raped her, after which he also allegedly strangled her to death, after which he left her body at his house and went to work as if nothing had happened. He later returned and removed her body, and took it to a section of Portmore, with the intention of dumping his victim, but then changed his mind.

Fowler then transported Jackson’s body, to a section of Dyke Road, outside the fishing village, where he dumped it.

After being arrested for the crime, he took the police to a section of Cross Roads where he claimed he had dumped her clothing, but they were not found, but a search of his house led to the discovery of the woman’s handbag, and he bank card.