Police man killed in Portmore last night

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has confirmed that 36-year-old police Constable, Jermaine Bennett, was shot and killed in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine, on Tuesday night, March 30.

Reports by the Portmore police are that about 9:45 pm, Constable Bennett travelled to main Street, Gregory Park, to visit his baby mother and his five-week-old daughter.

While in the community, the Constable was pounced upon by armed men who shot him multiple times, to the upper body and to his head. He died on the spot.

Constable Bennett was attached to the Kingston Western Enhanced Security Measures Unit.