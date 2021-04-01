Police Checking Allegations Robert Fowler Murdered Another Woman

The Police are checking the allegations that the man charged with murdering Khanice Jackson, Robert Fowler, may have been responsible for killing another woman.

The allegation surfaced on social media today when Fowler’s photograph was published.

One woman alleged on Instagram that Fowler had strangled her cousin in Passage Fort in Portmore, St. Catherine, then fled to rural Jamaica only to return to Portmore a few years later.

According to the woman, her cousin, who she referred to as ‘Nana’, was carried to hospital and died.

The woman says a Police investigation began but did not lead to any charges.

Another social media user wrote on Twitter that Fowler had strangled to death a woman by the name of Natalie then fled Portmore before subsequently returning to the municipality.

The social media user expressed disbelief that Fowler later returned to the community and plied his trade as a mechanic.

It is also alleged that hospital authorities were told that Natalie had fallen and hit her head.

When contacted today the Police declined to comment on the record on the new allegations.

However, senior sources in the Constabulary say checks are being carried out to determine the veracity of allegations.

When contacted by our news center this afternoon, Fowler’s Attorney, Lynden Wellesley, said he knows nothing about the new allegations and declined to comment further.

Fowler was charged yesterday with murdering Miss Jackson.

The Police say Fowler admitted in a caution statement that he strangled Miss Jackson to death after luring her to his home.

He’s to appear in Court on April 9.