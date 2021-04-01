St Catherine Tutor Rape Young Student

A St Catherine Customer Service Representative, who also acts as a private tutor, has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a young student, after which he also allegedly extorted her to pay him $10,000 in cash.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Kareem Beckford, of Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town, in St Catherine.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that during the month of January, the young female student’s parent asked Beckford to assist the child with her on-line classes.

It is also reported that while at Beckford’s home, the child was reprimanded by the accused of leaving the house during class hours, and she was allegedly ordered by him to strip naked, kneel on the floor while reading her textbook.

It is also alleged that he then sexually assaulted her, and demand that she pay him $10,000 or he would tell her parents that she was sexually active.

The young girl reported the matter to her aunt, and an official report was made to the police, followed by which the accused was arrested and charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, extortion, and cruelty to a child.