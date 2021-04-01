Clarendon teacher missing, handbag found on highway

Forty-four-year-old Natalie Dawkins, a teacher, of Denbigh Kraal, Clarendon has been missing since Tuesday, March 30.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 139 centimetres (5feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Four Paths Police are that Natalie was last seen at home on Tuesday about 11:30 a.m., when she was contacted by her neighbour about her car alarm that kept going off.

The following morning her relatives tried contacting her, but the calls went unanswered. Relatives visited the house and realized that her car and other items were missing. Whilst making checks, they were informed by the Spanish Town Police that Natalie’s hand bag was found on Highway 2000, the Spanish Town leg.

Her attire at the time of her disappearance is unknown. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natalie Dawkins is being asked to contact the Four Path Police at 876-987-0429/9870489, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.