Image of Khanice Killer “Robert” Released… Plus Rumours That He Killed Another Female

The image of the man who took the life of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson has been released after much anticipation by the Jamaican public. he was earlier identified as Robert Fowler, a 50-year-old mechanic who is from Portmore. On Tuesday he was charged for the murder of Khanice however the police pointed out that more charges are expected to be laid after further investigations.

News surfacing today March 31st is that Fowler is responsible for the death of another female who was killed some years ago also in Portmore. Check out his picture which was published online by Nationwide Jamaica today.

According to one woman on social media, Robert strangled her cousin in Passage Fort in Portmore, St. Catherine, he then ran way and seemingly returned years later. According to the woman her cousin was taken to the hospital where she passed away.

Another person on social media also said similar things about Fowler and went on to explain that the previous victim’s name was “Natalie”.

Nationwide contacted Robert’s Lawyer, Lynden Wellesley, he told the news outlet that it’s the first time he’s hearing about this new allegation and did not comment on the matter. On the other hand the police were also contacted, they did not comment on the record however senior sources in the Constabulary force are reportedly running checks on the new claims.

Khanice’s body was found in bushes off Dyke Road in Portmore, St. Catherine last Friday morning.

According to the police, Robert offered Khanice a ride to work on the morning he killed her, he has since confessed to the killing and will first appear in court on April 9th, 2021.