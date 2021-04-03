Top Local Acts Unite Against Crime on new “Brighter Days” Single

Amidst the increase in crime across the nation, top local acts have joined forces to release a new single and music video for the song “Brighter Days”.

Produced by Silver Birds Records, the thought-provoking track is inspired by the global classic “We Are The World” by pop superstar Michael Jackson in 1985 and features 15 acts; Julian Marley, Bounty Killer, ZJ Liquid, Gyptian, Tommy Lee, Anthony B, Turbulence, Jahvillani, Kiprich, Wasp, Dre Island, Mr Pike, Maestro Don, Saaje and Leaha.

The track seeks to uplift the rights of women and speaking out against violence, crime and ills that plague the society including a string of kidnappings and murders of women recently.

Social media users came together to denounce the heinous acts against women and what is seen as a lacklustre approach towards justice and the protection our women need.

Speaking on the track, producers, Junior Stevens and Dean Barnett released a joint statement saying “this track speaks to our need as artists to see a change now in the society, it can’t be that we become comfortable on this issue of crime, rape, murder and injustice. We’re simply doing our part the best way we know how, through the song”.

Brighter Days, the track and accompanying music video was officially released on Good Friday, April 2.