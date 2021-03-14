Toots & The Maytals’ Got to be tough’ wins Best Reggae Album at the Grammys

Toots & The Maytals’ Got to be tough’ won the Grammy award for best reggae album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Got to Be Tough was the final studio album released by the band before the death of bandleader Toots Hibbert on 11 September 11 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

‘Got to be tough’ was released on 28 August 2020, via Trojan Jamaica/‎BMG.

Other nominees in the category included Skip Marley’s ‘Higher Place’, Buju Banton’s ‘Upside Down 2020′, Maxi Priest’ “It All Comes Back To Love” & “One World” by The Wailers.

