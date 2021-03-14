Hanover Female Killed in Crash

The Anchovy police have commenced an investigation surrounding a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a female, along the Spring Gardens main road, in St James this morning, Sunday, March 14.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Shantal Malcolm, of a Sawyers Lane address in Hopewell, Hanover.

Reports by the Anchovy police are that should after 10:00 am, Malcolm and a relative were travelling in a motor vehicle, from the directions of Hopewell towards Montego Bay.

The driver was in the process of negotiating a corner in the vicinity of Ramsons, along Spring Gardens main road, when the vehicle developed a skid ad the driver lost control.

The car flew off the roadway, and crashed through trees, and crashed on the beachside.

Malcolm and the male relative sustained head and body injuries and were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, and the other victim treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.