44-YEAR-OLD WOMAN SERGEANT COLLAPSES, DIES IN CLARENDON

Members of the Clarendon Police Division are in mourning following the sudden passing of one of their own, a woman sergeant on Saturday

The woman identified as 44-year-old Tameisha” Shelly” Powell reportedly left work on Friday at the May Pen Police station and went home and collapsed the following day.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her death has since left members of the JCF in shock.

On the Clarendon Safety Security Branch Facebook page, close associates of Powell said they were still trying to come to terms with the sad news.

“I can’t believe this one. Rest in peace my friend and may your memory be a blessing”.

Family members of the Powell have since described her as a loving, hardworking and caring individual who had a passion for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The son of the police woman stated that Powell was his biggest motivator. He said because of the contribution made by his mother towards nation-building he wants to become a member of the JCF.