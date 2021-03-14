Blue Ivy Carter the youngest to win a Grammy

Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, just won her first Grammy award at the age of nine.

The musical couple’s child is credited on her mother’s song ‘Brown Skin Girl’, which appeared on Beyoncé’s visual album ‘Black Is King’.

The track was nominated in the Best Music Video category at this year’s Grammys, alongside videos from Future, Anderson .Paak, Harry Styles and Woodkid.

Beyoncé was announced as the category’s winner as the Grammys 2021 premiere ceremony got underway this evening. The victory makes Blue Ivy one of the youngest Grammys winners in history.