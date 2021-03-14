Woman Throat Slashed by Lover in St Catherine

The Spanish Town police have launched a manhunt for a man, who reportedly slashed his girlfriend’s throat in Spanish Town, St Catherine, this morning after she reportedly told him to give her a break.

The police have not yet released the identity of the slain victim.

Reports are that the suspect and the now-deceased have been having problems with their relationship over the past few weeks, and recently she reportedly told him to give her a two weeks break to sort herself out.

It is further reported that early Sunday morning, March 14, the woman who resides at Manchester Street, in Spanish Town, was at home when an argument developed between her and the accused.

During the dispute, he allegedly used a knife to slit her throat and left the house.

Her body was discovered later today by a relative who summoned the police, and upon arrival of the lawmen, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.