Tommy Lee Sparta Net Worth 2020: The Rising Dancehall Star’s Rising Net Worth

He’s been making a lot of headlines, lately, thanks to reasons both good and bad. But the rising dancehall superstar known as Tommy Lee Sparta (real name: Leroy Russell Jr.) is now making the news about his net worth thanks to the fact that it’s steadily climbing in 2020 and beyond.

He’s a man that works hard, of course, so he deserves all the good luck and wealth he can get.

But what is Tommy Lee Sparta’s net worth in 2020? Let’s take a look at what we know about his financial situation.

Tommy Lee Net Worth 2020

2020 is proving to be a banner year for Tommy Lee Sparta, as his net worth is $650,000. He has made this money exclusively from touring, songwriting, and royalties from the recording of his songs.

Originally from the tourist mecca of Montego Bay, Jamaica, Leroy Russell Jr. (better known as Tommy Lee Sparta) first gained notoriety when he signed to Adidjahiem Records, which is, of course, affiliated with Vybz Kartel‘s Portmore Empire crew.

But Tommy Lee Sparta is not like every other dancehall artist. To the contrary: he has sparked a lot of controversy because of his “Gothic Dancehall” style. Unlike many other dancehall artists, Tommy Lee Sparta chooses to explore non-traditional subject matter in his music, like Satanist-inspired subject matter. But regardless of whether you love, or hate, the subject matter in his music, you can’t help but pay attention to him.

Tommy Lee Sparta’s career first kicked off in 2008, when he began DJing for the Snipa Studios. That exposure led him to record his first single, which was aptly titled “Spartan Story.” It’s no wonder, then, that he officially became Tommy Lee Sparta shortly thereafter!

As a DJ at the Snipa Studios, he managed to earn himself some gigs as the opening act for many famous stars, including Vybz Kartel. But it wasn’t until 2010 that he started taking his musical career seriously, and so, when he released “Warn Dem,” which is perhaps his biggest known hit in the mainstream, it’s no surprise that he started blowing up all over the world.

“Some Bwoy (Link Pon Wi Chain)” then became a surprise hit for Tommy Lee Sparta, made possible by both the music video that accompanied the song, and the fact that Vybz Kartel’s arrest at around the same time made the public hungry for more music featuring the dancehall legend. When this was combined with a feud with dancehall legend Bounty Killer — all which took place in the same year — Tommy Lee Sparta became a bonafide superstar.

Tragedy and Triumph

Unfortunately, with all of the triumph of Tommy Lee Sparta’s career came a bit of tragedy. During a recent shootout, Tommy Lee Sparta’s young daughter was hit by a stray bullet, and another 9-year-old boy was killed. As of this writing, thankfully, the little girl is in stable condition.

Just one day ago, he appeared on the single for “Ride For Me,” by American artist Inas X, helping him further break into the mainstream.

It’s no surprise, then, that Tommy Lee Sparta’s net worth will only continue to grow in 2020 and beyond.

Source: Dancehallmag