Mavado Net Worth 2020: All About The We The Best Music Group Dancehall Singer

Even though he is a legendary dancehall singer whose career has rode many crests and waves over the course of nearly 20 years, Mavado is most fortunate to have been signed to not one, but two, successful American music labels. And these associations have given Mavado (real name: David Brooks) an edge above all of his other contemporaries.

After all, he was one of the hottest dancehall stars in the early 2000s in the United States, when he broke through with 2005’s “Weh Dem A Do.”

With all of this, it’s no wonder, then, that Mavado has such a high net worth even in 2020 and beyond. So what is Mavado’s net worth? Let’s look at what we know.

Mavado Net Worth 2020

As of this writing on April 1, 2020, Mavado has a net worth of $4 million. He has made this money from touring, songwriting, and releasing different albums.

Born in Kingston’s Cassava Piece community, Mavado said that one of his biggest influences was none other than the legendary Bounty Killer. Fortunately for Mavado, he got a chance to work with the dancehall legend, and it was Bounty Killer that introduced him to his first manager, Julian Jones-Griffith. Mavado, as you can imagine, is indeed named after the Swiss watch company, with adjustments for spelling to avoid copyright issues.

Naturally, when Mavado broke through in 2005 with “Weh Dem A Do,” he made a huge splash in the United States thanks to the song getting heavy play on New York City’s Hot 97 hip hop radio station.

In 2007, Mavado released his debut album, Gangsta for Life: The Symphony of David Brooks. That same year, however, he was at the receiving end of a lot of controversies: first, when he was detained by the Jamaican police (though he claimed he was thrown through a glass window while he was in custody), and second, when he refused to sign the Reggae Compassionate Act (which led to many of his lyrics getting criticized for being anti-gay, and as a result, he was also forbidden to tour many Caribbean countries).

Despite the controversy, Mavado pushed through, and in 2008, he was the only non-G-Unit artist to be featured on the classic rap album, TOS: Terminate on Sight.

After many years of being signed to Cash Money Records, Mavado is now on We The Best Records, which is DJ Khaled’s label.

Family Controversy

Unfortunately, Mavado is not the only one in his family to be at the receiving end of some controversy. In April 2019, it was revealed that Mavado’s teenage son was wanted in connection with the murder of Lorenzo Thomas. According to the Jamaican police, Mavado’s son was one of many men who shot Thomas, then chopped him to death, and set his home on fire back in 2018.

Their evidence is based on the fact that Mavado’s son sent a text message to Andre Hines, who is also being charged in connection with the crime, saying that “di boss” wanted Thomas’s head. So far, the case has still not been adjudicated.

Despite all of the controversy, Mavado is still one of the greatest artists in dancehall today, so it’s no wonder that he has such a high net worth in 2020 and beyond.

Source: Dancehallmag