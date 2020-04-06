Beenie Man Net Worth 2020: How Much Is The King Of Dancehall Worth?

He is the self-proclaimed “King of Dancehall,” and his music has been relevant for more than three decades. Yet, the man born Anthony Moses Davis — and known to the world as Beenie Man — has also faced his fair share of controversy, as well.

What is Beenie Man’s net worth in 2020? Is the King of Dancehall the king of finances, as well?

Like many artists in dancehall today, Beenie Man was inspired by his musical family to get deep into the music business at a very young age. His uncle, Sydney Knowles, is best known as the drummer for pop-reggae sensation Jimmy Cliff. So, Beenie Man was very into music from a very young age.

Let’s look at what we know about Beenie Man’s net worth in 2020 and beyond. The answer may surprise you!

Beenie Man Net Worth 2020

As of this writing on March 29, 2020, Beenie Man’s net worth is $4 million. He has made this money from his work as a musician, songwriter, record producer, and dancehall DJ.

A native of the Waterhouse district of Jamaica, Beenie Man entered the music industry on the recommendation of his uncle. In 1981, he entered — and won — the Tastee Talent contest, after which DJ Barry G introduced him to the sound system operators that would not only shape his sound, but would give him the name of “Beenie Man.”

Thanks to the help of Junjo Lawes, he was able to record his hit debut single, “Too Fancy.” Lawes would again work with Beenie Man on his hit debut album called The Invincible Beenie Man. Beenie Man earned a lifelong fan in Junjo Lawes, so Lawes also put him on the album Junjo Presents Two Big Sounds, which featured other reggae superstars like Dillinger, Fathead, and Ringo. Beenie Man continued to record songs with people like Barrington Levy, but put his musical career on hold in the 1980s so he could finish school. (The music with Levy would be released more than 10 years later and was an instant classic.)

Some of his most successful songs include “Who Am I (Sim Simma)”, “Girls Dem Sugar”, “Feel it Boy”, and “Dude.” But he is one of the few dancehall artists to break into the American mainstream, and that’s because of his cover of the Bob Marley classic track, “No Woman, No Cry.” Beenie Man also converted to Rastafari at this time.

Beenie Man: King of Dancehall

When you say something enough, it eventually becomes a reality. So when Beenie Man said he was the King of Dancehall, he meant it.

And now, it seems as though other people are recognizing this honor, as well, because Billboard Magazine just ranked his song, “Girls Dem Sugar,” which featured Mya, as one of their top 100 songs of the 2000s.

For Beenie Man, though, he is more interested in setting an example for the youth. Teach them, so the youth can follow, is his motto, and his fans are willing to look past the vulgarity to see just that.

That’s why Beenie Man has such a high net worth in 2020 and beyond, and we can only see more good things for the dancehall legend.

Source: Dancehallmag