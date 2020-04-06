Farmer Arrested and Charged

Latest Jamaica News, St Thomas (McKoy’s News): A farmer from Yallahs, St. Thomas, was arrested and charged for after setting blaze to a house last week, in attempt to kill the resident.

The man, 29-year-old Barrington Henriques, alias ‘Dave’ and ‘Davis’, of Phillipsfield in the parish, has been charged with two counts of damaging a building with intent to murder.

It is being reported that on Monday, March 30, at about 4 a.m., the complainant who was inside his house, saw fire coming from the front section of dwelling and went to extinguish the blaze.

After a probe of the incident, police were able to locate and arrest the man.

His court date has not yet been finalized.