Tivoli Gardens Man Wanted after Shooting 15-year-old Girl

Tivoli Gardens Man Wanted : A man who was initially identified as a person of interest by the West Kingston Police, following a shooting incident in which a 15-year-old female was injured, has now been officially listed as a wanted.
He is Desbert Bogle, also known as ‘Marvin’, of Building 32, Flat Two Dreckerts Place, Tivoli Gardens.
The teen reportedly sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt sometime after 1am on August 30.
Bogle allegedly told his friends that he shot the teen by accident.
An update on the investigations was provided by Head of the West Kingston Police, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, on Thursday.
“The 15-year-old, that particular investigation is continuing. We have upgraded Marvin to that of now a wanted person and we are really appealing to him or anyone that may know of his whereabouts to really turn himself in to the police , or asking the citizens to assist us in locating this man,” said SSP Michael Phipps
We will provide further updates on this case as they become available.