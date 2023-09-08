Man Murdered after Returning Home from Wake in Clarendon

A man was ambushed, chopped, and shot to death while returning from a wake with his seven-year-old son in McDonald district, Crooked River, Clarendon, on Thursday night,
He has been identified as Fitzroy Ricketts, 38, a farmer from the community.
Ricketts and his seven-year-old son were reportedly at a wake in the community at 9:40 p.m., when his son felt sleepy during the event and requested to be taken home.
According to police, Ricketts and the child went home, but upon opening his gate, the father was confronted by several men who opened fire at him.
He ran into his yard, where he was chased and killed in the bushes. The child managed to run back to the wake and made an alarm.
Residents called the police, who searched the area with the help of several community members.
Ricketts’ body was found in bushes, about 150 meters from his house., with chop wounds to the neck and what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head. He was clad in a pair of blue jeans trousers, a grey shirt and a black and white pair of Adidas sneakers.
The body was transported to the May Pen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.