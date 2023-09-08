Jamaican Women Extradited to the United States on Fraud and Murder Charges

Two women who were arrested in the parish of St. James, in July on different charges. were extradited to the United States on Thursday, September 7.
Sereika Goodison, 36, a customer service representative at Paradise Acres, Norwood Meadows in the parish, and Iyana Reynolds, 39, were arrested during separate special operations, according to the police.
Goodison is wanted by United States authorities for engaging in mail fraud, wire fraud, and lottery scams. Reynolds is wanted for murder and other major offenses,
The operations were conducted by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT), Lottery Scam Task Force (LSTF), Area 1 Operational Support Team, and their counterparts from the United States.