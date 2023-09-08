Jamaican Women Extradited to the United States on Fraud and Murder Charges

Leave a Comment / By / September 8, 2023

Two women who were arrested in the parish of St. James, in July on different charges. were extradited to the United States on Thursday, September 7.

Sereika Goodison, 36, a customer service representative at Paradise Acres, Norwood Meadows in the parish, and Iyana Reynolds, 39, were arrested during separate special operations, according to the police.

Goodison is wanted by United States authorities for engaging in mail fraud, wire fraud, and  lottery scams. Reynolds is wanted for murder and other major offenses,

The operations were conducted by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT), Lottery Scam Task Force (LSTF), Area 1 Operational Support Team, and their counterparts from the United States.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: