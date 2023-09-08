“6ixx Boss” Shot Dead in Grange Hill, Westmoreland

A man who was reportedly out on bail on a murder charge, was shot and killed in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on Thursday morning, September  7.

The deceased has been identified as Ojay Davidson, otherwise called “Six Boss”.

Reports are that, at about 8:15 am, Davidson went into a restaurant located on Bell road in the community where he ordered breakfast. While he was waiting to be served, he stepped outside and was ambushed by a lone gunman who opened fire hitting him multiple times to his upper body. The gunman then escaped on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Davidson was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

