Tiler Murdered in Hanover

July 28, 2023

The police in Hanover are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a Tiler, who was killed in his community on Wednesday, July 26.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Dane Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Babam’ of Spring Mount district, also in Hanover.

Reports are that about 7:45pm, residents in the community reported hearing gunshots coming from the area, and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, Lawrence was discovered lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

