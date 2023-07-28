Tiler Murdered in Hanover

The police in Hanover are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a Tiler, who was killed in his community on Wednesday, July 26.
He has been identified as 34-year-old Dane Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Babam’ of Spring Mount district, also in Hanover.
Reports are that about 7:45pm, residents in the community reported hearing gunshots coming from the area, and summoned the police.
On the arrival of the lawmen, Lawrence was discovered lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.