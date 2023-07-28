Police Seeks Help to Identify Woman Found Stabbed to Death along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, in Montego Bay, St James

The police in Montego Bay, St James, are asking members of the public for assistance to identify female, who was discovered with stab wound along a section of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, on Friday morning, July 28.
Investigators say the unidentified woman is of dark complexion, slim built, about 5 feet- 6inches tall, and was clad in a white blouse and multi colored shirt.
She is believed to be in her early sixties.
Reports from the police are that about 12:10am, residents stumbled upon the unidentified woman, who was in a seated position beside a wall at the entrance to Burger King Fast Foods outlet along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the female who was discovered in a pool of blood had what appeared to be a stab wound to the region of her upper back.
She was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.