Man Shot along Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James

The St James police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the persons behind the shooting, and wounding of a man along a section of Barnett Street in Montego Bay, on Friday morning, July 28.

The identity of the victim who has since been admitted to hospital in critical condition, has not yet being released.

Reports are that about 1:30am, the victim was walking along Barnett Street in the vicinity of the River Bay Road intersection, when he was pounced upon by armed men and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was discovered lying along the sidewalk in a pool of blood, and was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was treated and admitted in critical condition.

