‘Tika and Keelo’ Wanted for Murder in St James

The St James Police have named 24-year-old Nickeelo Lewis, otherwise called ‘Keelo’, of Lilliput, St James, and 31-year-old Kenroy Roach, otherwise called ‘Tika’, of Hampton district, St James, as wanted.

The police say, both men are wanted in connection with separate murders in the parish, and are being urged to turn themselves over to the police immediately.

Investigators say, Lewis has been fingered in the murder of Chevaine Stephens, otherwise called ‘Alex’ who was shot and killed in Ocean Heights, Lilliput, on Tuesday, January 4.

Roach on the other hand, has been fingered in the March 6, 2021, murder of Jermain Brown, who was shot dead in Hopeton district.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com