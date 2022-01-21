‘Tika and Keelo’ Wanted for Murder in St James

The St James Police have named 24-year-old Nickeelo Lewis, otherwise called ‘Keelo’, of Lilliput, St James, and 31-year-old Kenroy Roach, otherwise called ‘Tika’, of Hampton district, St James, as wanted.

The police say, both men are wanted in connection with separate murders in the parish, and are being urged to turn themselves over to the police immediately.

Investigators say, Lewis has been fingered in the murder of Chevaine Stephens, otherwise called ‘Alex’ who was shot and killed in Ocean Heights, Lilliput, on Tuesday, January 4.

Roach on the other hand, has been fingered in the March 6, 2021, murder of Jermain Brown, who was shot dead in Hopeton district.