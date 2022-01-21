‘Dummy’ Shot and Killed in Old Harbour, St Catherine

32-year-old Demetrius Robinson, otherwise called ‘Dummy’ a fisherman of New Market Street, Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, was shot and killed at his home on Tuesday, January 18.

Reports by the Old Harbour police are that about 9:35pm, Robinson was at his home when loud explosions were heard, and family members went to investigate.

Minutes later, Robinson was discovered lying in a pool of blood at his house, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Robinson was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.